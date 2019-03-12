FulcFit Food Series: Whole wheat coconut oil cinnamon buns

Fitness & Health

Try not to get drool on the screen now! Photo: Hannah Rivkin.

A new spin on a classic coffee-break treat



There can be no hating on the classic, warm and sticky cinnamon bun. It’s perfect for coffee dipping and warming up after a cold walk to campus.

Still, in light of what we hope is the up-and-coming spring weather, this recipe puts a lighter spin on the classic coffee-break treat—swapping butter for coconut oil, and white flour for whole wheat. Here’s how it goes.

For the buns:

Four cups of whole wheat flour*

Two tablespoons of baking powder

Four tablespoons of brown sugar

One teaspoon of salt

Two cups of milk

Four tablespoons of coconut oil

1/4 cup of white flour

For the glaze:

Four tablespoons of coconut oil

One tablespoon of brown sugar

Two tablespoons of cinnamon

*Note: Swap for alternatives such as brown rice or coconut flour.

Makes: 32

Instructions:

Making the dough

Mix four cups of flour, baking powder, brown sugar, and salt. Add the milk and mix until ingredients become a sticky ball of dough. Roll up your sleeves, because the next step should be done with your hands! Add in the coconut oil—make sure it’s soft enough to mix well with the dough. Massage the oil into the ball of dough. Sprinkle in the last ¼ cup of flour until dough becomes less sticky.

Rolling out the dough

Sprinkle flour on to a cutting board or counter top. Split dough into four equal parts. Roll out the ball so it is one hand wide and one forearm long. The glaze: Melt coconut oil and mix with cinnamon and sugar. Spread onto the flattened dough. Roll the dough up lengthwise. You should be able to roll it two to four times depending how thick. Cut the rolled-up dough into eight pieces. Place on a baking sheet. Spread more glaze on the very top of the buns.

Bake at 350 C for 12–15 minutes, and then serve!