FulcFit Food Series: Whole wheat coconut oil cinnamon buns

A new spin on a classic coffee-break treat
There can be no hating on the classic, warm and sticky cinnamon bun. It’s perfect for coffee dipping and warming up after a cold walk to campus.
Still, in light of what we hope is the up-and-coming spring weather, this recipe puts a lighter spin on the classic coffee-break treat—swapping butter for coconut oil, and white flour for whole wheat. Here’s how it goes.
For the buns:
- Four cups of whole wheat flour*
- Two tablespoons of baking powder
- Four tablespoons of brown sugar
- One teaspoon of salt
- Two cups of milk
- Four tablespoons of coconut oil
- 1/4 cup of white flour
For the glaze:
- Four tablespoons of coconut oil
- One tablespoon of brown sugar
- Two tablespoons of cinnamon
*Note: Swap for alternatives such as brown rice or coconut flour.
- Makes: 32
Instructions:
Making the dough
- Mix four cups of flour, baking powder, brown sugar, and salt.
- Add the milk and mix until ingredients become a sticky ball of dough.
- Roll up your sleeves, because the next step should be done with your hands!
- Add in the coconut oil—make sure it’s soft enough to mix well with the dough. Massage the oil into the ball of dough.
- Sprinkle in the last ¼ cup of flour until dough becomes less sticky.
Rolling out the dough
- Sprinkle flour on to a cutting board or counter top. Split dough into four equal parts. Roll out the ball so it is one hand wide and one forearm long.
- The glaze: Melt coconut oil and mix with cinnamon and sugar.
- Spread onto the flattened dough.
- Roll the dough up lengthwise. You should be able to roll it two to four times depending how thick.
- Cut the rolled-up dough into eight pieces.
- Place on a baking sheet.
- Spread more glaze on the very top of the buns.
Bake at 350 C for 12–15 minutes, and then serve!