Gee-Gees beat host China 2-0, open up FISU World Cup on the right foot

Emma Lefebvre once again came in clutch for the U of O in an important game. Photo: Parker Townes/Fulcrum

Lefebvre leads women’s soccer team to first win in China

The University of Ottawa women’s soccer team were back on the pitch for the first time since winning the OUA bronze medal earlier in the month.



One of eight teams to qualify for the first-ever FISU World Cup in Jinjiang, China. The Gee-Gees qualified as the representative from Canada and the United States following last year’s USport championship.



The Gee-Gees will get the opportunity to play against teams from universities in Australia, Switzerland, Thailand, Brazil, Russia, and China.



Donghua University, Siberian Federal University, the College of Asian Scholars, and the University of Ottawa round out pool B.



In their first game, the U of O was matched up against Donghua University from Shanghai, China.



Under the lights in Jinjiang, the 8 p.m. local start time in China translated to 7 a.m. in Ottawa.



With the 13-hour time difference paired with long travel and an unfamiliar venue, the Gee-Gees looked no different than the dominant team they proved to be all the season at Lees’ campuses Gee-Gees Field.



Ottawa drew first blood, scoring at the 31st minute. Mikayla Morton centred a pass to Emma Lefebvre for the tuck. Up 1-0, the U of O scored Canada’s first-ever FISU World Cup goal.



Donghua University, however, came back charging.



The Chinese team’s strong passing game allowed them to pressure Gee-Gees goalie Margot Shore, who stood tall and blocked every shot directed in her direction.



In the second half, both teams had multiple scoring chances. Unfortunately for Donghua, Shore was solid in the net and completely shut the door.



Lefebvre found the back of the mesh for her team yet again in the second half and gave the Gee-Gees a winning score of 2-0.



With a great start to the tournament, the U of O will look to continue showing their strong skills in hopes of claiming an international title.



The Gee-Gees will take on the Siberian Federal University of Russia on Sunday at 6 p.m. local time, 5 a.m. in Ottawa. All games are available for viewing by livestream on FISU.tv.

