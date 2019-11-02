Gee-Gees stunned by Lions in OUA semi-finals, will play for bronze

Sports

Ottawa comes up short of second OUA championship in a row

The University of Ottawa women’s soccer team was defeated by the York University Lions 3-2 in a double-overtime thriller in their OUA semi-final match on Friday evening at Gee-Gees Field.



Things started off on the right foot for head coach Steve Johnson and the troops. Fifth-year player Katherine Bearne opened up the scoring in the 10th minute of play on the Gees second shot to give her team an early 1-0 lead.



The Gee-Gees then suffered a defensive misplay at the 35th minute, leading to a goal from the Lions, tying the game at one.



Ottawa goalkeeper Margot Shore had to make all of one save in the first half, as the Lions missed the net on multiple shots. Her counterpart Danitza Indacochea was a bit more busy, stopping two shots.



The second half was pretty uneventful — both teams traded chances but nobody was able to beat either Shore or Indacochea. The Lions’ goaltender made three saves while the Gee-Gees stopper made one.



With the score tied at one after injury-time, this game headed to overtime.



York opened up the scoring on Kalifornia Mitchell’s third shot of the game at the 100th minute.



The Gee-Gees took a while to reply but at the 112th minute, Mikayla Morton found the back of the net, sending the game to double overtime.



York broke the Gee-Gees heart in double-overtime when Marissa Castellano found the back of the Ottawa net to give York the win 3-2.



The Gee-Gees will now be forced to play for bronze against the University of Western Ontario on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Gee-Gees field.

