Gee-Gees Rugby: Men take down the Memorial Seahawks in final game of the CUMRC

“I think we felt we could have placed higher, but it’s hard to be upset with the results this year”

On Sunday morning the Gees matched up against the greatest team in the east, the Memorial Seahawks, both teams battling for seventh place in the nation. The game got very chippy in several intense moments. However, thankfully the Gees would get their first win of the tournament, taking down the Seahawks 33-17.

In the fourth minute, the Gees would have a scrum in close to Seahawks try zone, Evan Roy would throw down for the first try of the game, followed by Glenn Roy’s conversion putting the Gees up 7-0. Five minutes later, the Seahawks would get a questionable try from J.S Cook, taking down the referee and not touching the ball down, however the try was good and so was the conversion, tying the game 7-7.

The Seahawks wing Tristen Reobotham would score another try, putting them up 12-7. In the 21st minute, Glenn Roy would speed past the Seahawks earning the Gees second try, backing it up with a conversion to give the lead to the Gees 14-12.

Two Gees players — Connor Billo and Ben Holahan — would go down with injuries. The teams got chippy following several dirty hits from the Seahawks. Evan Roy would get revenge, slamming it down for his second try of the game, followed by a Glenn Roy conversion putting the Gees up 21-12.

Starting the second half, all-star fly half Jamie Armstrong kicked it to himself twice down the field, touching it down at the very back right of the Seahawks zone, putting the Gees up 26-12. The Seahawks would respond shortly after with a try from Braedan Ford making the score 26-17.

The Gees would get the ball back from a Seahawks clear kick, taking only four plays, finally getting it to Armstrong for his second try of the game, the conversion from G-Roy was good to put the Gees up 33-17. As time came to an end in the final game of the season for the Gees, they would end it on a win to become the seventh ranked team in the nation.

What an amazing game and an amazing comeback from the squad to bring home this win. Going down by five points late into the first half, but making a 26-5 run for the rest of the game.

It was a great tournament and a great season from the Gee-Gees men’s rugby. Gee-Gees head coach James Flemming spoke on the tournament “I think we felt we could have placed higher, but it’s hard to be upset with the results this year. We came within four points of [Victoria], who is perennially the [number one or number two] team in Canada. We’re getting close to where we want to be.”

Flemming also had some positive words on an incredible season. “Just having the privilege to work with these wonderful men. I am blessed.”

Author Liam Corbett