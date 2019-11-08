Head coach of women’s hockey team steps down

Sports

Chelsea Grills named interim head coach for the rest of season

The head coach of the University of Ottawa women’s hockey team Yanick Evola has stepped down from his role after a 10-year tenure, just hours before an important home game against the Montreal Carabins.



“Yanick Evola has decided to step down from his position as head coach and program manager of the Gee-Gees women’s hockey program, effective immediately, to seek other opportunities,” reads a press release posted to Sports Services’ website on Friday.



Former assistant coach Chelsea Grills has been named interim head coach. Grills, a Stittsville native, has been with the team since 2017. She previously was an assistant coach with the McGill Martlets and Amherst College, a division three NCAA team.



Grills, 34, played five years with the St. Lawrence University Skating Saints from 2003-08, and was captain for her last two years there.



The Gee-Gees are off to a tough start this season, losing three of their first four games, with their first win only coming last Sunday against the Carleton Ravens. The team had an abysmal season last year, with a 6-14-0 record.



Grills will make her debut as head coach of the program tonight when the Gee-Gees take on the Carabins on home ice at 7 p.m.



More to come.