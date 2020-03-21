Jamie Barresi steps down as head coach of Gee-Gees football team

Sports

Former Gee-Gees quarterback Barresi led the team from 2013-19

Jamie Barresi, the head coach of the University of Ottawa’s football team, has stepped down from his position after seven seasons at the helm of the team. During his tenure, Barresi led the Gee-Gees to a 36-27 record from 2013-19.



The Gee-Gees never advanced past the OUA semifinals with Barresi as head coach, and the Gee-Gees last trip to the Yate Cup Final goes back to 2010.



“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all of the players that have been involved with the program for their superlative effort and dedication,” Barresi said in a press release posted Friday. “I hope they will continue to challenge themselves and do the things they are most afraid of doing. They have given more to me than I can repay.”



Barresi, who is from Hamilton, Ont., was a Gee-Gees quarterback from 1976-79. He started his coaching career as part of the Gee-Gees’ coaching staff from 1981-83 and went on to spend 20 seasons coaching in the NCAA. Barresi then returned to Canada to coach in the CFL, making three Grey Cup appearances over nine years, including a win in 2006.



“I would also like to thank the coaches and support staff including trainers, doctors, managers, videographers, strength coaches and administration for their work as well,” added Barresi. “As a lifetime coach, I look forward to the next coaching challenge.”



One possible landing spot for Barresi could be on the Ottawa Redblacks’ coaching staff. Barresi is a longtime friend of new Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice. Both men were on the same staff when Barresi was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive coordinator for two seasons back in 2004 and 2005.



“On behalf of the Gee-Gees football program and the U of O varsity athletics family, I want to thank coach Barresi for his dedication to this team,” Sue Hylland, director of Sports Services, said in the press release. “We thank Jamie for his tireless work ethic, passion for the game and support of our student-athletes.”



Sports Services says that the hunt for the Gee-Gees’ new head coach has already begun. If everything goes to plan, the Gee-Gees are set to open their 2020 season on Aug. 30 when they take on the Windsor Lancers in Windsor.

