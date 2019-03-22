Men’s hockey brings home U Sports awards

Sports

Grandmaitre brought home the Father George Kehoe Memorial Award, given to the U Sports Coach of the Year. Photo: Greg Mason.

Jacome and Grandmaitre win accolades following strong season

The men’s hockey team came away with honours at the U Sports awards ceremony on March 14.

Gee-Gees head coach Patrick Grandmaitre, who led his troops to a 22–2–1 record this season, won the prestigious Coach of the Year award.

In a Facebook post, Grandmaitre thanked his wife and other contributors to his team.

“I am very honoured to have been chosen for this award. As I said yesterday in my acceptance speech, this award is the culmination of many contributions. Thanks to uOttawa for giving me this opportunity even though I had very little coaching experience,” Grandmaitre wrote. “This award is a true reflection of my uOttawa Men’s Hockey players. They are the ones doing all the work and sacrifices. It’s not about X’s and O’s, it’s all about them playing hard every night and believing in themselves.’’

Gee-Gees forward Brendan Jacome also won the U Sports Most Sportsmanlike Player award.

The Caledon, Ont., native put up 29 points this season — a personal high for the third-year player. Through 27 games, Jacome never saw the inside of the sin bin, while being known for his two-way play as one of the Gee-Gees’ best penalty-killers.

The Gee-Gees lost in the second round of the OUA playoffs this year, falling to Queen’s in three games.

Both Grandmaitre and Jacome are expected to be back next season as the Gees — ranked fourth in the nation at one point — look to bounce back and make it to nationals for the first time since the rebirth of the program in 2016–17.