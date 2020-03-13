Men’s hockey national championships cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Sports

The Gee-Gees will have to wait for their first appearance at the USports men’s hockey national championships. Photo: Desmond Staples/The Fulcrum

USports announced in a press release on Thursday night that the men’s hockey national championships have been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USports made the decision following Hockey Canada’s announcement on Thursday afternoon cancelling all sanctioned activities due to COVID-19.

“We understand the decision and we accept it,” said Gee-Gees head coach Patrick Grandmaitre in a Facebook post. “This is just hockey and life is bigger than this game.”

“We understand the disappointment felt by our student-athletes, coaches, officials and wonderful hosts, however, the decision was made with the best interest of all participants in mind,” USports chief sport officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley said in the press release.

“We’re terribly disappointed that we cannot conclude the 2020 University Cup, but we respect the difficult decision Hockey Canada made,” Acadia executive director of athletics & community events Kevin Dickie said in the release. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years as an athletic director and have never felt sadder for coaches, student-athletes, and a committee that cared so much.”

For the first time in its 58-year history, the David Johnston University Cup will not be presented.

USport says fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund in the coming days

