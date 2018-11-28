Men’s hockey team shutout at Carleton, beat UQTR

Sports

Gee-Gees suffer first loss in regulation

The Gee-Gees dropped their second straight game versus Carleton this season on Nov. 23, redeeming themselves with a win versus the UQTR Patriotes two days later.

The Garnet and Grey entered the first game still firmly on top of the OUA Eastern division, a spot they were eager to hang onto.

The problem was they were squaring off against the Ravens, who had handed them one of their only losses this season—the first game versus Carleton this year was a 3-2 shootout win on Oct. 11, and the second was at the Colonel By Classic on Nov. 16 with another shootout deciding the loss, 4-3.

The Nov. 23 game versus Carleton went a little differently, with the Ravens getting two early goals in the first period, beating goaltender Anthony Brodeur 10 minutes in, and following up two minutes later to make it 2-0 heading into the second.

Despite hitting Ravens goaltender Francois Brassard with 29 shots, more than the Carleton total, they failed to find the back of the net.

An early third-period goal from Carleton’s Adam Chapman sealed the victory, and the Gees went home scoreless through 60 minutes for the first time in 2018-19.

The second game of the weekend on Nov. 25 versus the UQTR Patriotes was a stronger affair, with the U of O getting some of their stolen thunder back.

The rookie Brendan Jacome got two goals, including the eventual game-winner in overtime for the Gee-Gees, while Brodeur had a strong game, stopping 32 of 35 shots he faced.

With the games played, the Gees still remain on top of the OUA East, a mere point ahead of the crosstown Ravens right on their heels.

The Gee-Gees will continue their road trip, taking on the UOIT Ridgebacks on Nov. 30, following that up with a trip to Kingston to play the Gaels the next day.