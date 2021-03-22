Sports confessional: Gee-Gees’ favourite albums

Sports

How does your music taste line up with U of O athletes?

Whether it’s a pre-game pump up song, or a post-game relaxation track, music can be an important thing for athletes. What albums do the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees listen to and call their favourite?

Avery Hughes – Volleyball

In Between Dreams, a popular Jack Johnson album is the favourite of Avery Hughes, a Gee-Gee on the women’s volleyball team.

“My mom used to play it all the time on our speaker system when I was growing up,” Hughes said. “Whether we were cooking dinner, cleaning up the house, or just having a lazy Sunday — it was our go to finding solace in a chaotic school, work, and sports-filled life.”

The relaxing album has notable songs like “Better Together” and “Sitting, Waiting, Wishing.”

“It reminds me of home and still soothes me during my tougher days,” added Huges.

Kevin Civil – Men’s basketball

Rather than a go to album, Kevil Civil, a guard on the Gee-Gees men’s basketball team, has been listening to lots of gospel music lately.

“I’m only listening to gospel songs,” Civil said. “I just want to praise Jesus.”

Some of his music to check out includes William Mcdowell, Maverick City Music, Hillsong Worship, and Tasha Cobbs

Camille Dube – Softball

For the softball team’s Camille Dube, Queen’s Jazz provides fun, classic rock songs.

“It’s catchy and the songs are great to sing along to,” Dube said “My family loves Queen and this album always makes us get our groove on whenever it plays.”

The 1978 album includes hits like “Fat Bottomed Girls” and “If You Can’t Beat Them.”

Nic Roberts – Track and Field

Globalization by Pitbull is Nic Roberts’ favourite album. The U of O track and field member likes the album for more than just it’s popular upbeat music.

“It’s what I used to listen to as pump up music with some of the others on the track team in my first year,” Roberts said. “Listening to those songs makes me feel nostalgic about my first university competitions.”

The energetic album includes “Fireball,” “Time of Our Lives,” and “We Are One.”

William Hsu – Men’s ultimate frisbee

When it comes to pregame music, William Hsu of the men’s ultimate frisbee team isn’t too particular, but if he had to choose an album to listen to before a game or tournament it would be ‘Purpose by Justin Bieber.

“I like it because it’s upbeat which reminds me to keep a positive attitude with my teammates and opposing team,” Hsu said. “It helps me block out the outside noise and get dialed in before the game.”

Bieber’s popular songs “What Do You Mean,” “Where Are U Now,” and “Sorry” are all included on the album.