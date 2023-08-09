U of O to host 2024 Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship at Matt Anthony field

Sports

Gee-gees to gain automatic entry as hosts

On Aug. 9 the University of Ottawa Recreation and varsity sports announced they had been selected to host the 2024 Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship (CUMRC). The championship will see eight teams face off for the Spence McTavish Trophy. As of 2022, there have been 34 teams across five divisions competing to reach the CUMRC.

The Gee-Gees men’s rugby team finished the 2022 regular season with a 6-1 record and reached the RSEQ conference championship against McGill. McGill advanced to the CUMRC where they placed second to the UBC Thunderbirds who have won four of the five most recent championships.

Senior Director of Recreation and Varsity Sports at the University of Ottawa, Sue Hylland shared that her department is looking forward to the opportunity to “bring an outstanding championship to our Nation’s Capital,” adding that, “The entire Gee-Gees family is excited to provide an exceptional experience to all teams officials, and fans attending the championship. Our university and the entire National Capital Region have a proud rugby tradition we look forward to building on again next year.”

The U of O hosted the 2019 University women’s rugby national championship at Matt Anthony field which has a 675-person seating capacity.

The 2023 CUMRC is set to be hosted by Trinity Western University in Langley, BC from Nov. 15-19.

The schedule for the Gee-Gees men’s rugby 2023 season can be found here.

