Volleyball national championships to be played with no fans amid COVID-19 outbreak

No word on if the men’s hockey championships this weekend will follow suit. Photo: USports

Essential staff and family members will be allowed to attend

USports announced on Thursday night that the 2020 women’s and men’s volleyball championship will be played with only team members, essential staff and limited family members in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These decisions have been made in the best interest of fans, student athletes, coaches, officials and staff,” USports said in a press release Thursday night. The University of Ottawa women’s and men’s volleyball teams will not play in either tournament.

USports says they are monitoring the situation with public health officials.

The USports men’s hockey championships, which the U of O’s men’s hockey team is taking part in, started on Thursday in Halifax and is still being held in front of fans.

Both the NBA and NHL announced the suspension of their respective seasons in the last 24 hours. The MLB has followed suit, cancelling the remainder of spring training and pushing its opening day to a later date that is yet to be determined.

Full refunds will be given for those who purchased tickets to the USports events.

