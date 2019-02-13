Women’s volleyball drop their last home games

Sports

The Gee-Gees dropped two more home games. Photo: Parker Townes.

Seniors leaving a positive impact on the Gee-Gees

With volleyball season winding down, the Gee-Gees took on the Sherbrooke Vert et Or and the Montreal Carabins in their final two home games.

Montpetit Hall was the host of spirited crowds on Feb. 9 and 10, although the U of O went into the weekend with a miserable 1-15 record.

Head coach Lionel Woods was first to speak about the team’s performance throughout the year.

“We just haven’t been able to put it together,” Woods said. “We haven’t been able to sustain our performance level long enough to win sets and win matches.”

For seniors Sabrina Roy and Caroline LeMay, this would be the last time they competed at home.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, first-year setter Robin Melnick served the ball to open up play in the first set versus the Vert et Or.

It was a back-and forth-until Sherbrooke pulled ahead for a 25-18 win, but the second set was much closer.

Early on, things weren’t quite going in the Gees’ favour, as they found

themselves down 11-9. But a huge block from Rachel Powell put the ball into U of O possession and gave them enough momentum to go on a serving run.

With the U of O up 14-11, Sherbrooke called a timeout. At that point, the lead slipped away.

LeMay sent a quick strike straight down the middle, bringing the Gees a point away from tying things up again.

With one last push, the Gees were able to lessen the gap but couldn’t quite catch up. Sherbrooke took the second set 25-23.

To start off the third, Dana Bulloch shut down Sherbrooke’s offence right at the net, but Sherbrooke still managed to pull ahead and win the set 25-19, defeating the Gees in three.

“The bottom line is, when we’re good, we’re really good. We’re tough to beat,” Woods said.

The next day they did a little better, this time against the Montreal Carabins.

The Gees dropped the first set 25-15, but came out strong in the second, controlling the game at 9-6.

After a block from the U of O, the Carabins had the opportunity to get the point back, but hit it far out of the court. The rest of the set was tight, but the Gee-Gees were able to stay ahead and take it 25-22.

The third set started with another quick Gees lead. Eventually, the Carabins would catch up, evening the score at 18-18, taking it 25-23.

The Gee-Gees had another chance as they went into the fourth set, but started off trailing and simply could not catch up.

The Carabins took the final set 25-16 and put away the game 3-1.

Despite the losses, throughout the weekend Roy and LeMay gave solid performances, proving their leadership and commitment to the team.

“I’ve had a great five years,” Roy said. “It’s sad ending but every good thing ends.”

LeMay echoed her teammate.

“It’s sad because you don’t expect it to go by so fast,” she said.

Coach Woods too acknowledged the two veterans’ dedication to the team.

“They’re the kind of athletes we go looking for—it’s been fantastic to have them for that long,” Woods said.

The Gee-Gees will be closing off their season on the road against UQAM and Montreal this weekend on Feb.15 and 16.