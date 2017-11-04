Hole had caused diversion of various buses along Rideau St.

A large hole in the ground was found on Rideau street on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to the CBC, bus traffic had been diverted from the area. Bus routes 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 18 stopped at Mackenzie King station for the time being.

This came after a sinkhole shut down Rideau street last year.

In a statement reported by the Ottawa Citizen on Nov. 3, Steve Cripps, the director of O-Train Construction at Transportation Services explained that the new, much smaller hole, born of “some settlement of material under the concrete duct bank” has been refilled, and will be maintained by the city in the future.

While this caused a mild disturbance on Thursday, buses have since resumed their regular routes.