Ottawa police have confirmed that none of the allegations were brought forward by U of O students. Photo: Parker Townes.

Equipment manager charged with sexual assault and further human trafficking

A former Gee-Gees volunteer equipment manager is facing charges of sexual assault and further charges of human trafficking, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Cameron Lyons, 37, was charged in October 2016 with three counts of child luring and two counts of human trafficking of a minor, after posing as a talent agent from a fake talent agency.

Ottawa police have since received over 20 Crime Stoppers tips, emails, and phone calls since Lyons’ original arrest.

Lyons is now facing charges of two counts of sexual assault under 16, two counts of sexual interference under 16, two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16, and one count of procuring a person under 18 to provide sexual services, according to a press release by the Ottawa Police Service. All of these charges are in relation to a single female minor.

Lyons is also charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, and three counts of criminal harassment in relation to three women.

None of the allegations made against him have been proven in court.

Investigations originally began in 2015 after the first alleged victim had come forward. Lyons had allegedly contacted underage girls under talent agent aliases, offering the girls modelling jobs and asking for sexual favours in exchange for money.

While not employed by the University of Ottawa, Lyons was in his 18th season with the Gee-Gees and was “suspended pending the outcome of criminal charges,” according to U of O acting manager of media relations Isabelle Maillioux-Pulkinghorn in an interview with the Ottawa Citizen.

Lyons was also working as a baseball umpire in the Ottawa area when he was charged.

In an email to the Fulcrum, Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc from the Ottawa Police Service’s human trafficking unit wrote, “The offences occurred between 2013 and 2015 in various locations in downtown Ottawa. No offenses occurred on or near the (U of O) campus.”

“There is no indication his contact with victims was linked in any way to his position at the university. There is no indication that U of O students were targeted,” said LeBlanc.

Lyons is currently in custody, with his bail hearing taking place on Jan. 19.

Anyone with more information on Lyons is advised to contact the Ottawa police’s human trafficking unit at (613) 236-1222 ext. 5005, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.