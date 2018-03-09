This dish is a simple but delicious blend of Indian, Chinese, and Thai flavours. Photo: Graham Robertson.

I’m someone who loves Asian cuisine, and I’ll admit, even if it’s from the mall food court. Whether it’s Thai, Indian, Chinese, you name it—they’re all so hard to resist! But not only is eating out expensive, you really don’t know what ingredients are going into the food you’re consuming, and let’s face it, we can all agree that take-out isn’t the healthiest choice.

If you’re like me and want to get your Asian food fix while still eating healthy, then this is the perfect dish for you—the Thai sauce, Indian shrimp recipe, and chow mein noodles are sure to have your taste buds thanking you.

Ingredients

One bag of shrimp (roughly 30), deveined (optional for anyone who doesn’t eat seafood)

One teaspoon of turmeric powder

One teaspoon of chili powder

One teaspoon of salt

One teaspoon of black pepper

One teaspoon of ginger paste or grated ginger

One bag of uncooked chow mein noodles (any grocery store should carry them)

Half a bag of snap peas

Six or seven mushrooms

One bell pepper

Half a block of firm tofu

One tablespoon of cooking oil

Three tablespoons of Thai chili sauce

Directions

Thaw the shrimp as per the instructions on the bag, remove the shells, and marinate in the turmeric, chili powder, salt, black pepper, and ginger for at least two hours prior to cooking Cook the chow mein noodles as per the instructions on the bag Cook the marinated shrimp in a wok or large pan for a few minutes on each side until tender and golden Chop the tofu, snap peas, mushrooms, and bell pepper into bite-sized pieces and add to the wok Once the noodles are cooked and strained, add them to the wok and carefully fold the ingredients in together Add the Thai chili sauce and mix everything one last time

And there you have it! This recipe should serve four people, or is enough for several dinners for yourself, because let’s face it, most of you reading this are probably meal prepping for the week anyway. Happy cooking!