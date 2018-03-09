I’m someone who loves Asian cuisine, and I’ll admit, even if it’s from the mall food court. Whether it’s Thai, Indian, Chinese, you name it—they’re all so hard to resist! But not only is eating out expensive, you really don’t know what ingredients are going into the food you’re consuming, and let’s face it, we can all agree that take-out isn’t the healthiest choice.
If you’re like me and want to get your Asian food fix while still eating healthy, then this is the perfect dish for you—the Thai sauce, Indian shrimp recipe, and chow mein noodles are sure to have your taste buds thanking you.
Ingredients
- One bag of shrimp (roughly 30), deveined (optional for anyone who doesn’t eat seafood)
- One teaspoon of turmeric powder
- One teaspoon of chili powder
- One teaspoon of salt
- One teaspoon of black pepper
- One teaspoon of ginger paste or grated ginger
- One bag of uncooked chow mein noodles (any grocery store should carry them)
- Half a bag of snap peas
- Six or seven mushrooms
- One bell pepper
- Half a block of firm tofu
- One tablespoon of cooking oil
- Three tablespoons of Thai chili sauce
Directions
- Thaw the shrimp as per the instructions on the bag, remove the shells, and marinate in the turmeric, chili powder, salt, black pepper, and ginger for at least two hours prior to cooking
- Cook the chow mein noodles as per the instructions on the bag
- Cook the marinated shrimp in a wok or large pan for a few minutes on each side until tender and golden
- Chop the tofu, snap peas, mushrooms, and bell pepper into bite-sized pieces and add to the wok
- Once the noodles are cooked and strained, add them to the wok and carefully fold the ingredients in together
- Add the Thai chili sauce and mix everything one last time
And there you have it! This recipe should serve four people, or is enough for several dinners for yourself, because let’s face it, most of you reading this are probably meal prepping for the week anyway. Happy cooking!