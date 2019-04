Arts

From reviewing Second World War camouflage training films to providing the nuances of orgy etiquette, Arts & Culture at the Fulcrum has maintained a steady (and often snarky) presence over the 79 years of the paper’s publishing history. And while the section still has a bright and vibrant future online, we decided to get nostalgic and dig through the archives to present you with some of the classic hits from days of yore: Arts through the decades.

