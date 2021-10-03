Campus Fashion: Bye bye sweatpants, hello baggy pale jeans

The Return-to-Campus Edition
In early September I had a romp around campus with a digital camera, scanning the crowds of froshers (sorry UOSU, 101ers) to identify the best-dressed among them. Some of them were kind enough to let me take their pictures.
There were a few common themes to the outfits I saw: lots of neutrals, modern silhouettes (small shirts, baggy pants), and a distinct sense of schoolgirl-prep revival. There were more white tennis skirts than I could count. A lot of girls looked like they just walked off the set of a Lana Del Rey video or were Gossip Girl extras. I love it! After over a year of sweatpants, messy buns and economic austerity, I am totally here for opulence and glam. I’m calling it now: the aesthetics for the coming season will be classic and versatile – lots of blacks and nudes, tweed skirts and blazers, patent leather shoes. I look forward to it, and I hope the froshers can maintain their fashionable wherewithal —at least until late winter when our down puffers swallow us all up.
Maria
Spotted walking briskly near Father & Sons, Maria’s two-toned outfit made me run over and rudely make her late to whatever she was rushing to. I loved the matching black accessories and the ensemble’s overall sense of togetherness. She said it was her dream to be stopped in the street and photographed. I’m glad I could help.
Julieta, Juliana, and Maddy
Julieta, Juliana, and Maddy originally caught my eye because they matched so well! Julieta and Maddy were giving me Princess Diana vibes with their sweatshirts and black bike shorts. I loved Juliana’s biz-cazh, as well. What a nice shade of baby blue!
Nemo
You really can’t go wrong with a simple white tee and jeans with a flannel tossed on top to weather the burgeoning autumn chill. Extra points for the squeaky clean Air Force 1s. A clean, casual look.
Zainab
I already know Zainab, so this may be a bit unfair, but I assure you that’s not why I took a picture of her. What a sick outfit! The matching rose-beige tee, flannel, and hijab is such a good example of a neutral tone dressing up a casual outfit. Acid-washed jeans and checkered vans is a classic skater boi move, and she pulls it off here effortlessly.
Justin
Serving streetwear in university square, Justin has a clean and simple fit. The vintage Nike sweatshirt is such a compelling shade of forest green, and the uber-dark washed jeans complement it well. It’s difficult to match blue and green, so kudos to him. Pulling it all together are spotless white runners (you may be detecting a theme here…).