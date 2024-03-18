Review: Damsel

Arts

Marriage, sword fights, and dragons, oh my!

In the realm of medieval tales and knightly adventures, Netflix’s latest cinematic offering, Damsel, arrived on Mar. 8. Promising a journey into a world of chivalry, intrigue, and unexpected twists, the Netflix film enriched the themes of action and fantasy while leaving viewers with a new addition to their fantasy favourites.

In this riveting fantasy action film, audiences are plunged into a realm where alliances are forged with treachery and sacrifice. The story revolves around a young woman, Princess Elodie, who finds herself thrust into a perilous marriage of convenience, orchestrated to secure her kingdom’s prosperity.

However, the joy of a newfound union quickly gives way to the chilling reality of a sacrificial ritual, where she is destined to appease a formidable dragon. This medieval masterpiece not only invites viewers to a world of chivalry but also shows the strength of women when dealing with the challenges sometimes held against us.

However, what sets Damsel apart isn’t just its enchanting storyline, but the stellar performances delivered by its cast of acclaimed actors.

As we embark on this cinematic journey, let’s delve into the captivating performances and enthralling narrative that make Damsel a must-watch for any fan of medieval lore.

Millie Bobby Brown

Starring the actress Millie Bobby Brown, the film featured a newer version of the action actor. Playing the protagonist, Princess Elodie, Brown’s character takes viewers through the many emotions and battles of the film. As she is well known for her roles in the Netflix series Stranger Things and film series Enola Holmes, the Damsel film was expected to thrive with her cast in the lead role.

As the release of this film was postponed, Brown discussed her excitement for fans to see the film in an interview with Today News. “This came along when I was 16 and [COVID-19] actually pushed it back. This happened at the right time for me and I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to do it and finally it’s out for everyone to see,” she said.

Angela Bassett

To say the cast was great, would be a huge understatement. Angela Basset, the eighth Prime Time award winner, hits the screen to play Princess Elodie’s stepmother. Taking over the maternal role for Elodie and her sister, Basset’s character, Lady Bayford, showcases the motherly instincts often overlooked due to the male influence and females’ silenced opinions. As one of my favourite actresses from the ’90s and early 2000s, seeing her on the cast list only increased my need to watch this film.

Robin Wright

Last but not least, this Netflix film brought back the amazing talents of the nostalgic actress, Robin Wright. Well known for her roles in the Netflix series House of Cards and the 1987 classic The Princess Bride, Wright brought out acts of class and modesty to the wicked role of Princess Eloise’s mother-in-law, Queen Isabelle. Forever adored for her flawless abilities to bring heartfelt messages to the screen, this writing twist brought a side to Wright that fans would agree reflects her star and performance qualities.

As the credits roll and the echoes of clashing swords fade, it becomes abundantly clear: Netflix has once again mesmerized audiences with its latest cinematic triumph, Damsel. The thrill of watching this medieval adventure unfold, coupled with the impeccable performances of its cast, leaves viewers spellbound from start to finish.

Whether you’re a lover of historical epics or simply crave an enthralling story, Damsel promises to transport you to a world of knights and noble quests like never before. So, dear readers, don your armour, ready your steed, and gallop swiftly to your nearest screen, for Damsel awaits your eager eyes.

Embark on this journey of heroism and romance, and allow yourself to be swept away by the magic of Netflix’s latest masterpiece. Trust us when we say: this is one adventure you won’t want to miss.

