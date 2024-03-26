Review: The University of Ottawa Dance Club Recital

Arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hip-hop dancers get “low” to Flo Rida

On March 9, the University of Ottawa Dance Club performed their annual year-end performance at the Shenkman Arts Centre in Orleans. The show started at 7:30 p.m. and the crowd was busy, full of supportive parents and friends. The recital was being held at a new venue as the previous one had sold out last year due to the high volume of attendees. Even still, this year’s two performances were both sold out.

The recital began with a singing group, who performed an acapella cover of Miley Cryus’s hit single “Flowers.” After their performance, the two co-presidents of the University of Ottawa Dance Club, Holly Fediash and Angela Wu, introduced themselves to the audience and the dance club. Then, the MCs of the night, Cynthia Tan and Meta Klose, introduced the dance club and amped up the crowd.

The entire show consisted of 16 acts, eight in each half of the show and an intermission in between. The first half of the show was filled with upbeat music, more specifically lots of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. Many family and friends shouted names of dancers in support before their act began. The atmosphere was extremely positive; cheers and whistles throughout the performances were frequent and joyous.

There were diverse styles of dances, including ballet, Bollywood, jazz and heels. By having many different types of dance, the audience could see how passionate the dancers were about their choices. With each style, there was a certain type of energy that translated to each viewer. Crowd favourites were the tap number to Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and the advanced hip-hop.

During the final performance, all of the dancers were invited on stage and performed together. In the final moments, a sense of community among the group was seen by the audience. Co-presidents Fediash and Wu commented on this energy. Fediash said they ensure that “Each individual [dance] class has a supportive environment,” and Wu added the importance of fun being the goal of dancing.

Then, all of the volunteers and those working backstage were invited out and thanked by Fediash and Wu. After the co-presidents thanked everyone involved in the production, club executive member Olivia Pisani highlighted the time and effort that were made by the co-presidents to make the show happen.



While talking to the co-presidents of the dance club, Wu and Fediash encouraged new members to join. “We’re open to anyone regardless of their dance background…it’s just like an encouraging, supportive environment for people to try new things.” To find more information about the University of Ottawa Dance Club, visit their website here.

Author Annabel Holman