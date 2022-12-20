The Fulcrum’s favourite holiday movies: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The best movie for the best time of the year

The holidays have arrived. It’s officially the season of Mariah Carey and peppermint hot chocolate — and it’s undeniably the best time of the year!

The spirit of the holiday season can be found in all of the classic holiday movies. Stemming from pure nostalgia and passing traditions down from generation to generation, these classics bring messages of hope and goodwill. Here is one writer’s favourite: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989). This one is not your typical holiday movie, but if you’re into comedy and chaos, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a must-see.

As the holiday season approaches, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is determined to have the perfect family Christmas. But the Griswold family’s ‘perfect Christmas’ quickly turns into the worst Christmas ever, leaving Clark to discover the true meaning of the holiday.

Through the chaos of cousin Eddie’s unannounced arrival, a house full of in-laws, falling off the roof, and more than a few Christmas tree hickups (just to name a few things gone wrong,) the true meaning of the holiday and its related themes shine through like the bright Christmas lights on Clark’s roof — when they can get them working, at least.

Through themes of hope, love, and family that are sprinkled throughout the movie like candy canes on your hot chocolate, this classic 1989 film showcases the importance of family and traditions in contrast to the commercialization of the holiday season. Clark’s efforts to bring the best Christmas to his family take many twists and turns along the way, but ultimately, the spirit of the holiday, combined with some timely wisdom from his father, leads to an unforgettable season.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is an oldie, but a goodie. Just like every other classic where everyone knows the characters and the jokes, the Griswold family Christmas never fails to make me laugh and bring a smile to my face. So, bundle up with your favourite holiday pajamas and some peppermint hot chocolate, and watch the chaos of the Griswold family unfold.

Author Mackenzie Metson