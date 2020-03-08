Dear Di: Fuck Geminis

Dear Di

So I’m dating a new person and it seems like it’s going well. We go on a couple dates, we get along really well, and then I ask about their birthday, and it’s June 10. They’re a Gemini. I’m a Taurus. Everyone I know hates on Geminis — is it over?



— Horoscope Hoe



Okay, I’m going to tackle this in two parts. The first part will address the question: “is astrology a good reason to end a perfectly good relationship?”



According to an article in the Atlantic, astrology is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, especially among millenials. After a wave of popularity in ’60s and ’70s, it laid dormant in the backs of magazines and tucked away on the margins of newspapers, but social media has given the zodiac new life.



Despite this, experts pretty much unanimously agree that there is no scientific basis for astrological prescriptions. But that doesn’t mean much to the people who subscribe to it.



A social cognitive scientist, Bertram Malle, told the Atlantic in the same article that despite its scientific shortcomings, astrology “provides a powerful vocabulary to capture not only personality and temperament but also life’s challenges and opportunities. To the extent that one simply learns this vocabulary, it may be appealing as a rich way of representing (not explaining or predicting) human experiences and life events, and identifying some possible paths of coping.”



So when you say this person is a Gemini, does that bother you because they were born on June 10? Or because they fit the Gemini stereotype, which is pretty much drama-loving, two-faced whores?



Astrology might be reason enough to break-up with someone, but I’d say pretty much only if astrology is helping you put words to the thoughts you were already having about dissonance in your relationship.



But for question two, let’s suspend all that, pretend you’re a real sucker for horoscopes and you really do let astrology dictate what you do and who you date. Because that’s a hell of a lot more fun.



So to clarify, you’re a Taurus and they’re a Gemini, and you’re asking if it’s over? Yeah. It definitely is.



Geminis are typically viewed as toxic, to begin with — their very nature is pretty much summarized by being indecisive, confusing, superficial, two-faced liars. Although, once you get past all that, they’re also notoriously good in bed.



But you being a Taurus, too? Forget it.



In an article for Bustle, a writer for astrology website GiftedAstrology.com dishes that toxicity is at its highest for signs that are adjacent; so, for example, Pisces and Aries. Or Taurus and Gemini.



So back to your initial question: is it over? It depends on how much weight you lend to the stars. But seriously, think twice before getting involved with Geminis.



Love,



Di

