Car races down U of O pedestrian walk between UCU and Res Complex

minor injuries reported, alcohol or drugs suspected to be involved

Ottawa Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly sped down Cumberland Street, Laurier Avenue and pedestrian walkway on University Private between the University Centre and the Residence Complex in a stolen vehicle.

Law enforcement and paramedics were on campus Wednesday afternoon after the chase. Witnesses told the Fulcrum on the scene the car was a beige Chrysler caravan with a black stripe.

Several cars were damaged on scene.

Video footage of police chasing the car courtesy of Paige Booth @The_Fulcrum pic.twitter.com/PMnQhbQrB3 — Anchal (@anchalsharma_) March 20, 2019

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) confirmed that no charges have been laid at this time but that there is an investigation underway, and on Twitter said that the drive is in police custody. An OPS representative commented on the investigation to the Fulcrum, saying that there doesn’t seem to be anything “outwardly nefarious” about the case.

A press release from the OPS says that a number of collisions were reported around the same time in ByWard Market, Lees Avenue and Sandy Hill, and that the suspect will be held for a bail hearing on March 21, 2019.

The driver is in police custody. Thank you! — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 20, 2019

UPDATE from @CTVChristina : – Alcohol/drugs believed to be a factor

– Vehicle believed stolen in Rideau area

– Male driver fled on foot. Chase ensued. The man climbed up a hill, tried to get on an OC transpo bus but stopped with help of bystanders, and was arrested.#ottnews — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) March 20, 2019

In an interview with the Fulcrum at the scene, U of O president Jacques Frémont said that “these things should never happen,” but that he’s glad the university “secured the campus last September with the big flower pots so that everybody has to walk around … that was the point, to prevent something like this.”

Frémont said he is happy to see that no one is injured, and that it shows we have to be “very careful” on campus.

One witness, Serena Williams, told the Fulcrum that she saw a man waving his arms out the side of the passenger seat window. She said she thought that “he was going to come onto the sidewalk and mow (them) all down, but then he hit the turn onto Marie Curie.”

Student and Student Federation of the University of Ottawa executive Paige Booth described the scene as “a wave of students … running towards the UCU to go inside.” She recounted that because the car raced around the UCU towards Montpetit Hall, many who came inside the UCU began to run outside again.

“People were asking what was happening, and saying ‘I don’t know, run.'”

Below are the confirmed sightings of the van on the U of O campus

—With files from Hanna Methot and Matt Gergyek.