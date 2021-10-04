CUP Wire: Six in hospital with serious injuries after Western HOCO

News

Injuries occurred at street parties

The Western Gazette — London, Ont

Six people are in hospital with serious injuries after Western’s Homecoming street parties on Saturday.

London Paramedic Services confirmed Tuesday that six out of the 32 of the people transported to hospital from the Broughdale area on Saturday were in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

Paramedics received 68 calls from the Broughdale Avenue area between 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday. This was in contrast to activity in the day time, which was relatively low, with only seven calls to paramedics.

According to EMS, critical injuries could include conditions such asunconsciousness, respiratory distress, altered levels of awareness, cardiovascular injury, trauma and bleeding.

In deciding whether or not an injury is critical, paramedics use a Canadian triage acuity scale number to help the emergency department understand how soon and what type of care team will be needed at the hospital to provide the right care to each patient.

