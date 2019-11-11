Fire extinguished in U of O residence building, no injuries reported

News

Firefighters seen outside of 90u at around 9:20 p.m. Photo: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

Fire located in garbage chute room of 90u residence building

Firefighters extinguished a fire in the University of Ottawa’s 90u residence building Sunday night, with no injuries reported. Students who were evacuated reported hearing the fire alarm sound at around 8:10 p.m.



The fire was located in the garbage chute room of the building, said acting district chief Luc Marshall.



“The fire’s out, now we’re just trying to ventilate,” said Marshall at around 9:15 p.m. “It’s nothing serious, but we’re just trying to clear that smoke.”



Students were allowed back into the building just before 10 p.m. U of O Protection Services was not available for comment.



