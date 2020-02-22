Gatineau police end field search for missing U of O student, investigation still active

News

Student Jonathan Blanchette missing since early February



Gatineau police have ended the field search for University of Ottawa student Jonathan Blanchette, who has been missing since Feb. 6, but the investigation remains active.



In a press release on Friday, Gatineau police said a ground team was deployed along with divers from the Sûreté du Québec, who searched the Blanche River. Canine units were also used, but police have been unable to locate Blanchette.



Gatineau police say they have reason to fear for 32-year-old Blanchette’s safety. Blanchette is about 1.85 metres tall and has an athletic stature. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and a black beard.

Blanchette was wearing a black winter coat, a grey sweater, black snow pants, a black toque with white checks, a black hood, and black Sorel brand winter boots at the time of his disappearance, police say.

“If you have any information about Jonathan, I encourage you to contact the Gatineau police as soon as possible,” U of O president Jacques Frémont said in French at a press conference on campus on Feb. 11. “We all hope that he is found alive and well very soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-246-0222.

❗Mise à jour : disparition de M.Jonathan Blanchette.



Les recherches actives sur terrain ont pris fin au courant des derniers jours.



Nous demandons toujours l'aide du public dans le but de le localiser.



Info ➡️ https://t.co/6wwdH3BeYm — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) February 21, 2020



