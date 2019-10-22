Liberal incumbent Mona Fortier re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier

News

In a decisive win, Fortier sees support from 50 per cent of voters

Liberal incumbent Mona Fortier was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier on Monday night in a decisive win, garnering support from just over 50 per cent of the riding’s voters.



Fortier has held the riding for two years after she won the byelection that was called when then-Liberal MP Mauril Belanger passed away in 2016. Fortier is a University of Ottawa graduate and former communications director for La Cite who has served on various boards of directors, including that of Montfort Hospital.



The Ottawa-Vanier riding, which includes the U of O, Sandy Hill, Vanier, and the ByWard Market, has voted red since it was first established in 1935.



NDP candidate Stephanie Mercier came in second place, earning 21 per cent of votes. Mercier is the co-founder of Overdose Prevention Ottawa and a U of O common law student who has played on the Gee-Gees women’s rugby and hockey teams.



The Conservative’s Joel Bernard won 17.3 per cent of votes cast. Bernard was formerly an MP in New Brunswick and has worked in various levels of the federal government.



Oriana Ngabirano of the Green Party saw support from 7.3 per cent of voters, putting her in fourth place. Ngabirano is president of Ottawa’s Healthy Transportation Coalition and recently ran for city council.



In an interview with the Fulcrum on Sept. 26, Fortier said she hopes to partner with the province to boost funding for mental health care for students.



“This is something that I care about, helping find ways to deliver more opportunities for the campus and different organizations supporting students with mental health issues,” said Fortier.



She said she will also prioritize securing funding to help students access experiential learning, co-op placements, or internships.



The Ottawa-Vanier riding saw a voter turnout of just over 68 per cent according to Elections Canada, a drop from 74 per cent in the 2015 federal election.



