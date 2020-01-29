Province calls Ottawa-Vanier byelection for late February

News

Byelection also called in Orléans, both to be held on Feb. 27



The provincial government has called a byelection in Ottawa-Vanier, which includes Sandy Hill and the University of Ottawa, for Feb. 27.



The riding was held by former Liberal MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers but she resigned last summer to become the principal of the University of Toronto’s Massey College. Des Rosiers was also the former dean of the U of O’s faculty of law (common law section) before becoming an MPP.



The Liberals have tapped Lucille Collard as their candidate for the riding, while Patrick Mayangi will represent the Progressive Conservatives, Myriam Djilane will run for the New Democratic Party, and Benjamin Koczwarski for the Green Party.



A byelection will also be held on Feb. 27 in Orléans. The riding was held by former Liberal MPP Marie-France Lalonde, but she was elected to represent the riding federally this past October.



In Orléans, Ottawa Coun. Stephen Blais will represent the Liberals, Natalie Montgomery will run for the Progress Conservatives, Manon Parrot for the NDP, and Andrew West for the Green Party.



Stay tuned for our interviews with the candidates running in Ottawa-Vanier.

