UOSU advocacy commissioner, student life commissioner candidates disqualified

CEO rules Samake and El Ouazzani do not meet bilingualism requirements needed to serve on union’s executive

A candidate looking to become the University of Ottawa Students’ Union’s (UOSU) next advocacy commissioner and the sole student life commissioner candidate have both been disqualified from the general elections. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) ruled that they do not meet the bilingualism requirements needed to serve on the union’s executive.



“Beyond a reasonable doubt that Omar Samake and Zineb El Ouazzani do not possess a sufficient enough level of bilingualism to serve on executive, as well as due to corroborated accounts of cheating on the bilingualism test, they will both be immediately disqualified as candidates for the March 2020 UOSU elections,” wrote CEO of the general elections Jon Wiseman in a ruling dated Saturday.



The elections committee also recommended on Saturday that advocacy commissioner candidate Samake and student life commissioner candidate El Ouazzai be disqualified, according to Wiseman’s ruling.



“The CEO expects better from candidates in this race. Candidates are running to be leaders on campus, and as such, must model leadership behaviour,” states the ruling.



Alex Auger, assistant coordinator of test sessions at the U of O’s Official Languages and Bilingualism Institute (OLBI), first brought the concerns of possible cheating forward in an email to the CEO on Monday.



According to the ruling, Auger noted that the answer sheets between Samake and El Ouazzani were similar to the point where they had answered the same questions incorrectly.



“Furthermore, it was noted by the OLBI that whispering and other forms of verbal communication were observed during the listening component of the bilingualism test,” reads the ruling.



Another person taking the test at the same time as the two disqualified candidates also corroborated details from the OLBI, according to Wiseman’s ruling. Wiseman added that Samake and El Ouazzai did not achieve a “satisfactory” score on their bilingualism test.



Wiseman wrote in his ruling that he was prepared to have Samake and El Ouazzai retake the test as soon as the OLBI was available to, but due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — which also shifted the general elections completely online — he decided against it.



“In the interest of the health and safety of all involved, as well as equal integrity regarding the test in relation to other candidates, this has been put on hold,” wrote Wiseman.



“French-English bilingualism is one of the guiding principles of the UOSU, and indeed of the U of O as a whole,” added Wiseman.



Due to the disqualifications, Tim Gulliver is now running unopposed for the advocacy commissioner position, while the student life commissioner position for the 2020-21 academic year will be vacant following the general elections. However, the UOSU’s newly elected Board of Directors (BOD) will have the power to appoint an interim student life commissioner until the position can be filled at the union’s fall byelections.



Voting for the UOSU’s general elections will run from Wednesday to Friday. Results are expected later Friday night, and the new executives and BOD will begin their terms in May.



The Fulcrum has reached out to both Omar Samake and Zineb El Ouazzani for comment. This article will be updated as necessary.

