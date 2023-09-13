Doug Ford adopts the Ron DeSantis playbook to cover up his lies

Opinions

MEATBALL DOUG!

It’s not up to the school boards to indoctrinate our kids. – Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

That’s what Premier Ford loudly proclaimed in front of his supporters at “Ford Fest” in Kitchener over the weekend. This was two weeks after Ford’s Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce shared his belief that parents must be involved in a student’s decision to change their pronouns.

Not only Ford’s supporters were present at “Ford Fest”, many angry Ontarians were also in attendance. They showed their outrage at Ford for breaking his Greenbelt promise.

Ford’s entire world is crumbling around him as he is faced with a heavy challenge. He has an outraged public and a rapidly declining approval rating. In other words, he’s drowning. He’s flopping around trying to grab onto something, anything to keep him afloat.

What happens when a man in power rapidly starts to lose that power and has nothing else to lose? He picks a scapegoat and he fires cheap shots after marching alongside them only three months prior.

We need education in this country, not indoctrination. – Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis

Ford has now picked up the playbook of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because it’s convenient for him. He’s even using the infamous “indoctrination” tagline. He’s doing this because he thinks the Ontario public is stupid and will get distracted; other politicians in this country have made that bet as well.

Even the federal Conservatives are betting on stupidity. Over the weekend federal Conservative party delegates voted to deem prohibiting transgender care for minors, an official party policy. As they were voting on this, a large part of the country continued to be engulfed in flames, as it has been since March of this year.

We have a major monopoly problem across the entire country, and that provides Canada’s major corporations with far too much power. They work to install politicians like Pierre Pollievre, Blaine Higgs, Danielle Smith and Doug Ford to create scapegoats to distract us from paying attention to life-threatening issues. Instead, they choose to create new life-threatening issues in the queer community.

We got a lot on our plate, and we need to work together despite our differences. Our monopolies and their politicians will continue to attempt to divide and conquer. Politicians like Ford are fully willing to stomp on Canadian’s rights and freedoms for measly political points.

Hate is a biological weapon that is used to trick us into hating one another. A student being able to change their pronouns without their parents knowing isn’t a threat; a politician who’s willing to put that child in danger to try to up his approval rating is.