A rivalry renewed

The first half of the first period was all Gee-Gees. Image: Bardia Boomer/Fulcrum.

Gees fall 2-1 in their third matchup against Carleton this season

On Thursday evening, the Gee-Gees women’s hockey team took a trip down Colonel By to face the Carleton Ravens. This was the third regular-season meeting between the two hockey teams this season. The Gees had won the previous two games 4-1 and 3-1, respectively.

This time around, the Ravens looked to take the game to the first-place team in the Réseau du Sport Etudiant du Québec division (RSEQ).

The first half of the first period was all Gee-Gees putting shots on net and hemming the Ravens in their own zone for long periods of time.

On the Gees’ first man advantage of the game, they came close to finding the opener when Reece Mepham fired a shot off the post before the powerplay expired. This was a sign of things to come for the Gees powerplay, which has improved in recent games. The Gees created chances, but were unlucky when it came to taking them.

Although the first half of the period was all Gee-Gees, the second half was a bit more balanced. With only a few minutes remaining, goalie Mahika Sarrazin went to work. Sarrazin made a series of saves after a partial break-away, then a wrap-around and a shot from the slot, which she turned away with the blocker.

Even with the Gees outshooting the Ravens, it was actually Carleton that would go into the break with the better scoring opportunities.

The Ravens kept up the quality scoring chances trend when they opened up the scoring 53 seconds into the second frame. The Ravens got on the board when a point shot was saved, but the rebound was turned in.

Carleton would double their lead on a shot from the half boards when Sarrazin was screened, and she had no chance.

The third period proved hopeful for the Gees when they momentarily had a five-on-three powerplay. The result of the powerplay was another shot off the post, this time from forward Sophie Gareau.

The Carleton keeper was standing on her head, saving thirty of the Gees’ shots late in the third period.

To generate some more offence, the Gees pulled their goalie early, with 2:42 left on the clock.

The gamble would pay off as the thirty-first shot by the U of O was tipped in from a point shot by Viki Harkness.

The Gees would break up the shutout, but that’s as close as they would get to making a comeback. The Ravens took home the two points, winning 2-1.

