Breaking: Gee-Gees men’s basketball head coach named to Ottawa BlackJacks staff

James Derouin has been at the bar for the Gee-Gees men's basketball team since 2010. Image: Fulcrum archives

Derouin will maintain position at U of O

University of Ottawa men’s basketball head coach James Derouin is making a move to the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Derouin has been named director of basketball strategy and analytics for the Ottawa BlackJacks, announced the team on Monday.

In this new role, Derouin will “provide leadership not only to the BlackJacks coaching staff, but also to the front office” by using his knowledge in basketball analytics.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join our local professional basketball team and working alongside great basketball minds in the BlackJacks basketball operations department,” said Derouin in a press release.

“Born and raised in Ottawa, I know the BlackJacks will play an important role in growing the game of basketball in our community. Professional basketball belongs in Ottawa. The grassroots community has been craving for a hometown team to cheer on. I am looking forward to working with Jevohn, Andy and Charles and the rest of the team.”

Having worked with the Gee-Gees since June of 2010, the Ottawa native has a long list of accolades with the garnet and grey.

A former player himself, Derouin is the “only coach in team history” to be at four or more U Sports national championships and was named CIS Coach of the Year in 2014-15 after securing an 18-1 regular season record to send the program to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in Canada. Additionally, he also has experience coaching at the national level for Canada.

“James is a fantastic addition to our coaching staff. Not only has he proven himself as one of the top university coaches in the country, he has served Canada Basketball within the national team program and brings a keen analytical approach to basketball which is so important in today’s game,” said BlackJacks general manager, Jevohn Shepherd in a press release.

“He brought the Gee-Gees program to national prominence, but he has also developed some of the top talent in the country,” added BlackJacks head coach, Charles Dube-Brais in the statement.

“We clicked instantly. I knew right away that James would be a great addition to the BlackJacks staff.”

In spite of the new position, the U of O men’s basketball team confirmed via Twitter that Derouin will maintain his head coach position with the university.