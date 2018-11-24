Gee-Gees top Thunderwolves to continue winning seasons

Sports

Calvin Epistola carries the ball into the key. Photo: Presumably Greg Mason again.

Women’s, men’s basketball teams get up big, quick over Lakehead

The University of Ottawa hosted the kids from Thunder Bay on Friday, Nov. 16, while the hockey team was playing in the Colonel By Classic. Both teams took commanding wins home.

Women keep on rolling

The Thunderwolves came in hard and strong against the Gees in the first quarter, with the point guard Karissa Kajorinne hitting three three-pointers, as they went toe-to-toe with their Ottawa opponents early.

The first ended with them actually up by a point in a fairly high-scoring start, 23-22.

The U of O started to pull away a little in the second quarter, going up by more than a dozen points, led by their own killer point guard Brooklyn McAlear-Fanus. They made it 46-38 at the end of the half.

They kept the pressure going into the third quarter, playing strong on the defensive side, taking a 20-plus point lead going into the final frame. They took this lead to the final buzzer, 83-55.

McAlear-Fanus led the team with 14 points, hitting four out of four from the free-throw line. This was part of a perfect day for the team in that department, who hit all 17 free-throw attempts.

With the win, the Gees improve to 5-1, still just with the single loss to the Carleton Ravens at the beginning of the season looming.

Men blowout Lakehead

In the men’s game, the shooting guard Gage Sabean got off to a wicked hot start, hitting three from downtown early. This was part of a 27-point night for him.

He helped get the Gee-Gees up huge early, forcing Lakehead to take some premature timeouts as they struggled to compose themselves.

Sabean continued his dominance into the second half, hitting three after three, ending up with eight for 15 from way out.

The Gees’ team leader this season, Guillaume Pepin, also had a double-double night, getting 14 points and 11 rebounds to go.

They took a huge lead heading into the half, and never gave up from there, rolling on to win 89-53.

Following that victory, they are now 4-2, good enough for fourth place in the OUA East division.

Next week the Gee-Gees will see another back-to-back homestand, with the McMaster Marauders on Nov. 23 and the Brock Badgers Nov. 24.