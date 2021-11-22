Gee-gees volleyball team wins first game since 2018

Gee-Gees

Ottawa beat UQTR 3-1 on home court

We haven’t seen the University of Ottawa women’s volleyball team win a regular season game since 2018. Since that game, the Gee-Gees have had a 1-46 record.

On Sunday, the U of O finally snapped that streak at Montpetit Hall against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR). The Gee-Gees not only defeated the Patriotes but did it in four sets.

The 0-6 Gee-Gees painted us a new picture.

After dropping the first set 25-17, the Gees came out swinging.

A four point run in favour of UQTR started the second set, but a kill by Janae McKay followed by an ace from Tristan Peterson set the tone. The teams went back and forth before the Gees left the Patriotes behind. Peterson closed the set 25-20 for the U of O.

Robin Melnick took charge at the beginning of the third set, putting the Gee-Gees up 3-0 before UQTR could respond. From there, the Gee-Gees handily maintained their lead throughout the set, winning it 25-14.

Leading two sets to one, the Gees needed to take one more in order to secure their first win in years. UQTR didn’t hand over the game easily, and clawed their way back from each point deficit they were faced with.

But the Gees were valiant and able to eventually put themselves up 24-16, it was a set-point for Ottawa. Melnick set the ball up for Trinity Lusan who sent the ball to UQTR ground. It was a long time coming, but the Gee-Gees did it.

There is now a one in the Gee-Gees win column, making the team 1-7 in the 2021-22 regular season.

Is this the turning point the Gee-Gees needed? Can we see this team turn the season around and make a positive name for themselves? Or, was it simply that the Fuclrum’s Editor-in-chief stole Lionel Woods’ usual parking spot in the Fuclrum office’s parking lot on Sunday morning forcing him to park his car in a different spot?

Whatever it is, we’ll see what happens next weekend when the Gees are on the road to take on Laval, a team they have had yet to play against this year.