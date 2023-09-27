Guide to the Biggest Rivalry Sports Events of the Year

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pedro was the coveted prize in a 1955 match between the two schools, and since then, this game has evolved into a cherished tradition, epitomizing the Gee-Gees’ rivalry with the Ravens

Welcome back to campus, everyone! As the new school year kicks off, so does the exciting Gee-Gees sports season, offering a plethora of thrilling events throughout the fall and winter semesters. Don’t miss out on the best sporting action of the year. Here’s a guide to help you plan your sports calendar:

Panda Game — Oct. 1

Ah yes, the Panda Game. This iconic event takes center stage as one of the most anticipated happenings on the academic calendar. Scheduled for Oct. 1 at TD Place, this annual event draws students and alumni from both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University for an epic showdown.

The Panda Game traces its roots back to a mythical stuffed panda named Pedro (yes, we double-checked, and it’s true). Pedro was the coveted prize in a 1955 match between the two schools, and since then, this game has evolved into a cherished tradition, epitomizing the Gee-Gees’ rivalry with the Ravens.Check out

Make sure to check out PandaFest, a vibrant pre-game tailgate party and post-game celebration designed for students to revel in school spirit and have a blast. Last year, a staggering 24,000 students joined the festivities, and we’re hoping for an even larger turnout this year.

Colonel By Classic — TBD

For avid hockey enthusiasts seeking action-packed games, the Colonel By Classic is a must-see. This doubleheader features both the men’s and women’s hockey teams facing off against the Carleton Ravens, determining the city’s ultimate hockey supremacy. Played at TD Place, this tournament takes its name from Colonel By Drive, the roadway connecting the U of O to Carleton. The men’s teams battled it out in 2016, while the women’s teams clashed in 2018.

Last year marked the first time both teams played on the same night, and we’re crossing our fingers for a repeat this year. If you crave powerful hits, graceful dekes, and thrilling goals, keep an eye out for these tickets to go on sale. The women play for the Alerts Cup, a name derived from a pioneering women’s hockey team in Ottawa.

Capital Hoops Classic — Feb. 2 2024

The Capital Hoops Classic is a basketball extravaganza that promises epic showdowns. This event unfolds at TD Place featuring a head-to-head battle between the U of O and, you guessed it, Carleton University. Established in 2007, this event has consistently shattered attendance records in U SPORTS history over its 16-year history. With around 8,000-10,000 fans filling the stadium, this incredible rivalry never fails to deliver high-octane action.

The Gee-Gees men’s team has clinched victory three times, while the women’s team has celebrated success five times. Join us this year as they aim for their fourth and sixth triumphs, respectively.

With these thrilling events on the horizon, students have numerous opportunities to support their teams, enjoy memorable moments with friends, and create lasting memories. Don’t miss out on the excitement!

Author Tyler Beauchesne