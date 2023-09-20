Men’s Rugby takes home opener 34-20

Sports

The Gee-Gees men’s rugby team returned to Matt Anthony Field on Sept. 16 for a 4 p.m. match against the Université de Montréal Carabins.

The Gee-Gees faithful in the crowd didn’t have to wait long to cheer for the men in garnet. 2021 RSEQ Player of the Year Jamie Armstrong showed off his powerful strides in the third minute as he danced 65 yards to the first try of the game, good for five points for the Gees. Armstrong, recently selected as the team’s captain, is the U of O’s all-time leader in points in RSEQ games, with 93.

The Gee-Gees added a try from Connor Williams and two conversions from Glenn Roy in the first half, while the Carabins added 10 points of their own. The home side took a 14-10 lead into halftime.

In the second half, it was all Gee-Gees. Mateo Crapigna and Andreas Dionisopoulos added tries, which were converted on by Roy once again. Roy ended the game with 17 total points, due to also kicking in three penalty shots in the frame.

Roy challenged a program record for single-game points, falling just short of Elias Hancock’s 20 against Sherbrooke in 2021. The Gee-Gees also picked up a needed bonus point in the standings, due to scoring four or more tries. The game finished 34-20.

The men are back in action next Sunday, Sept. 24, when McGill comes to town.

The game is the first of a triple header, along with women’s soccer and women’s rugby. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m, and admission at Matt Anthony Field is free all day for U of O students, as part of Wàskonenindamàwin: A lighted journey, a festival hosted by the Gee-Gees in collaboration with the uOttawa Indigenous Resource Centre. Find more information on the festivities here.

Author Andrew Wilimek