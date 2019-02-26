Playoffs Roundup: Gee-Gees women’s basketball

Sports

Look for point guard McAlear-Fanus to be key throughout the rest of the playoffs. Photo: Parker Townes.

U of O set to play Lakehead in semi-finals

The board is set for the next round of the women’s basketball playoffs.

It was an outstanding regular season for the Gees, who suffered only two losses all season for a total record of 21–2. That was enough to clinch home-court advantage.

It was also the best regular season in team history—and now the team has continued that momentum into the playoffs.

In their quarter-final game Feb. 23, they squared off against the York Lions at Montpetit Hall.

This was a team the Gees had easily handled already twice this season, first on Jan. 18 at Montpetit Hall, and then in Toronto on Feb. 9, defeating York 88-58 and 78-50 respectively.

This time around, the Garnet and Grey were up to their old tricks—starting off tight, but really pulling away in the second quarter. They held that lead until the final buzzer, and cruised to the semifinals with an 89–53 win.

Jen Crowe led the way with 17 points, and point guard Brooklyn McAlear-Fanus followed up with 13 of her own. They were able to do this despite only two three-point attempts making it through the net all night.

The win sets them up for the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 27 versus the Lakehead Thunderwolves, who they will once again face on their home court. The winner will then proceed to the Critelli Cup Final Four on the weekend to determine who will be the Ontario champs and move on to the national tournament.

While the Thunderwolves are a stronger opponent, the last time they came to Montpetit Hall, it was was another thrashing—with the Gees emerging victorious by a score of 83-55. McAlear-Fanus led the team in that one with 14, and look for her to do the same in this one.

The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 26. Grab tickets here.