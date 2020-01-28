Rematch between Gee-Gees and Martlets decided in double overtime

Sports

Bouchard finds the net in second overtime to give Gee-Gees the win

Minto Sports Complex hosted a rematch between the University of Ottawa and McGill University women’s hockey teams on Saturday.



Less than a week earlier, the Gee-Gees topped McGill 5-4 in Montreal. This time, the Gees looked to repeat their victory on home ice.



The Martlets won the opening face-off and were first on the attack. McGill’s puck movement in the Gee-Gees zone was strong, but Ottawa goaltender Aurelie Dubuc did not let any shots get past her in the first 20 minutes of play.



At the other end, McGill’s Amanda Hadwen stopped Ottawa from putting anything on the scoreboard. The first period ended without any goals or penalties, but the second period welcomed a lot more action.



Six minutes into the second period, the Gee-Gees defence controlled the puck in their own end. Right in front of the net, McGill’s Makenzie McCallum capitalized on a miscommunication between the Ottawa defenders and snuck the puck into the Gee-Gee’s net for the first goal of the game.



The 1-0 lead for McGill did not last long and minutes later, the Gee-Gees were on the attack.



From behind the net, Ariane Aubin centred the puck to Kiah Vail for the shot. A McGill body was there to block the shot, but the rebound landed right in front of Christine Deaudelin who sent the puck top shelf.



With 1-1 on the scoreboard, the second period came to a close. Both teams went into the final period of play looking energized. The Gees put pressure on the Marteletsto start, but an Ottawa pass was chipped away by Christiana Colizza to get it out of the Martlet’s zone.



McCallum collected the puck, skating it from her own blue line into the Ottawa zone with Colizza right with her for a 2-on-1. The lone Gee-Gees defender stopped any chance of a pass, but McCallum simply sniped the puck over Dubuc’s shoulder.



With McGill back in the lead at 2-1, the Gee-Gees had about 18 minutes to tie the game.



With six minutes left on the clock, the ladies in grey and garnet tied the game up.



Melodie Bouchard tapped the puck toward the net through the crowd of players in front of the crease. With Hadwen committed to the left side of the net, Valerie Bouillon tipped it out to Alexe Clavelle who had the perfect line to the open side of the goal.



At the buzzer, the game was tied at 2-2, sending play into overtime.



An extra five minutes were on the clock, and each team had four players on the ice.



Both teams were faced with penalty kill situations, but neither team scored with the player advantage.



The game was still undecided after five minutes of overtime, meaning another five minutes was added to the clock.



This time, each team had three skaters on the ice.



McGill’s Laura Jardin was sent to the penalty box for an interference penalty, allowing the Gees to add a fourth player to the ice for the final minute of play.



Ottawa clearly had control as the Martlets struggled to get the puck out of their zone.



Taking their time and choosing their shots carefully, with less than 20 seconds on the clock the Gee-Gees took a shot that deflected off of Hadwen’s right pad and to the middle of the zone. There, Melina Roy faked a shot from the point and instead passed to Bouchard in the corner.



Bouchard shot the puck into the mesh to claim victory for the Gees in the last seconds of overtime.



The win improves the Gee-Gees record to 6-8-1 in the RSEQ standings.



The Gee-Gees will be back home on Friday night for a 7 p.m.start against the Carleton Ravens.

Women’s hockey by the numbers

Vet Bouchard leading the way: Melodie Bouchard is fourth in RSEQ in scoring, with 16 points in 15 games

Melodie Bouchard is fourth in RSEQ in scoring, with 16 points in 15 games Rookie goalie solid: Aurélie Dubuc has a 0.915 GAA and 2.13 average goals against

Aurélie Dubuc has a 0.915 GAA and 2.13 average goals against Powerplay specialist: Alice Fillion leads RSEQ in goals scored on the powerplay with four

