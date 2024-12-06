Sandy Hill Winter Classic hockey tournament is back for the 10th edition

Sports

This year's tournament will serve as the second post-COVID incarnation of the outdoor event, and the 10th overall. Photo: Arya Gunde/Fulcrum

“A lot of us at [The U of O] love playing hockey, it’s what brings us together”

Attention all hockey fans and players. The beloved Sandy Hill Winter Classic hockey tournament is coming back for its 10th annual appearance. Mark your calendars as the tournament will take place — weather permitting — on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the Sandy Hill outdoor rink, located beside the Sandy Hill Community Centre on Somerset Street).

The format of the hockey tournament is four-on-four hockey, with 16 teams composed of 10 skaters and one goalie. The fundraiser donates all proceeds to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Tournament organizer Zachary Lebel is excited and prepared for this year’s tournament. “Cancer research is very important to me,” said Lebel, a second-year student, “and to everyone [participating] and helping out. It’s great to raise money for a great organization in The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. [For fundraising] we’re just trying to go as big as we can. Last year we raised $7,000, it would be pretty cool to raise $10,000 for the 10th year.”

Zach, the vice-president philanthropy of the Economics Students’ Association is a hockey enthusiast, and wants to create a strong hockey community for the university “I grew up playing hockey, it’s what I love to do most. A lot of us at [the U of O] love playing hockey, it’s what brings us together.”

He noted that for the 10th annual tournament, he hopes for good weather and strong ice. For this year’s tournament, a goal is to have all the snow cleared from the boards, and for the rink condition to be pristine.

The tournament is a fantastic opportunity for all hockey enjoyers who support a good cause for cancer research to spend the day playing or watching hockey at the Sandy Hill outdoor rink.

For all hockey players, and soon to be hockey players that are interested in signing up for this year’s tournament. Registrations started Friday, make sure to be quick as there is a limit of 16 teams. Stay tuned to the tournament’s Instagram for signup information.

Author Liam Corbett

