Women’s volleyball team drops season opener to Montreal

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gees defeated in spite of valiant efforts from Peterson, Langevin and Lausan

The U of O’s women’s volleyball team dropped their season opener against the Université de Montreal Carabins on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Gee-Gees lost the first set by 14 points, with Tristan Peterson, Maxim Langevin, Portia Cooper, and Robin Melnick scoring a combined 11 points for the U of O.

Ottawa made a comeback in the second set, winning by five points with kills by Peterson, Langevin, Trinity Lusan and Alana Leung.

The third went better for the Garnet and Grey, but they were still five points short of winning the set. The Carabins took the third set 25-20.

The Carabins capped off the night by winning the fourth set 25-19 and effectively taking the match 3-1.

Head Coach Lionel Woods was disappointed about the outcome of the game.

“I’m just disappointed we didn’t execute the way we have been in training and in scrimmages. In set two we pushed them around, we played the way we did [in scrimmages], we pushed the game and then when they gave us certain things, we took advantage and we executed really well.”

“In the third and the fourth set when we did push we didn’t cleanly execute, and so that’s how they got a few of their points … we made more errors than they did I think in the third and fourth [sets]. I just know we’re better than that,” said Woods, in a post-game interview with the Fulcrum.

Players Tristan Peterson and Maxim Langevin were happy to be back out on the court and excited for the upcoming season.

“Today’s game was awesome. We had a slow start, no doubt, but I think we got our nerves out, and after a little bit of a delay for our home opener, I think we came out pretty strong. After our first set, I’m really happy with the way the girls came together. It feels awesome to be back on the court wearing the Garnet and Gray. I said it to the girls before the game but I’m just grateful to be able to play right now,” said Peterson.

“I’m really excited. I think we’re quite a young team, but I think we’re ready for that challenge and it makes us a little more eager for the wins. So I think we’re ready for a really tough season but a fun one,” said Langevin.

The Gee-Gees were defeated 3-0 by the University of Sherbrooke on Sunday. They will be on the road for the next couple of weekends before coming back to Montpetit Hall to take on Sherbrooke on Nov. 14.