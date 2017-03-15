During the school year, it’s all too easy to let your eating habits slip. To help fight this, the Fulcrum has some essential recipes to keep you full and fit all year long.

Whether you treat it as a nutritious breakfast or a yummy snack, this crustless quiche is both easy to prepare and easy on your waistline.

Ingredients

7 large eggs

3 oz of sharp cheddar cheese (about 100 g), cut into about 6 cubes

1 cup of salsa (I use medium salsa from a jar and not “fresh” salsa)

1/2 cup of pre-cooked cubed ham, chicken, or bacon pieces (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 °F/ 190 °C.

Step 2: Prepare an 8×8 baking pan by lining it with parchment paper or greasing it lightly with cooking spray, butter, or oil.

Step 3: Crack eggs into your blender, cover, and blend it together on the “medium” setting for about 20 seconds until it is fairly even in colour.

Step 4: Add the cubes of cheese to the eggs in the blender and blend on medium again for about 10 to 20 seconds until the cheese is chopped up into smaller pieces.

Step 5: Add the salsa (and cooked meat if you’re using it) to the blender and mix it on medium for about 5 to 10 seconds to distribute the salsa into the quiche mixture.

Step 6: Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Distribute cheese and other pieces evenly.

Step 7: Put the pan in the hot oven, then reduce the oven temperature to 350 °F/ 176 °C.

Step 8: Bake for 20–25 minutes, until the quiche is firm and a toothpick comes out clean.

Variations: Instead of using salsa, you can dice and sauté a small onion in a pan and add both the onion and about 1 cup of blanched, chopped spinach to the quiche mixture (I use frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained).

Enjoy!