Bluesfest drops 2020 lineup led by Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette

Annual festival runs from July 9–19 at Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats

The lineup for Ottawa Bluesfest just dropped, and the diverse list of top performers set to head to LeBreton Flats this July offers a little something for almost every music fan and festival-goer in the city.



Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson, blink-182, Marshmello, and Daniel Ceasar lead this year’s lineup.



Festivities kick off on July 9, when 6LACK, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Leif Vollebekk are among those performing. On July 10, Amanda Lowe, Daniel Caesar, and The New Pornographers will take the stage, along with many others.



Some of the performers on July 11 include Barns Courtney, Crown Lands, and July Talk, while

July 12 will see Alanis Morissette, Dashboard Confessional, Joan Osborne, and The Cinematic Orchestra take the stage.



After taking a break on July 13, Bluesfest will welcome performers such as Jack Johnson, Sharon Van Etten, and Vance Joy on July 14, along with the likes of Billy Talent, blink-182, and Tash Sultana on July 15.



Lil Tecca, DJ Shadow and Marshmello are on the lineup for July 16, while Rage Against the Machine, Cash Cash, and The National will play on July 17.



On July 18, festival-goers can catch Boyz II Men, Nelly, and Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party) on stage. Blue Rodeo, Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam, and Ocean Alley will help close out the festival on July 19.



Ottawa Bluesfest 2019. Photo: Scott Penner/Bluesfest

This will be the first year festival-goers will be able to travel to Bluesfest on Ottawa’s LRT Confederation Line, which could ease the commute for some.



Bluesfest says the full schedule with set times and stage locations will be released in late spring.



Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with U19 passes starting at $139, U25 wristbands at $159, full festival passes at $239, and VIP club full festival passes at $595, plus applicable fees.



Onsale tickets will be up for grabs on Friday at 10 a.m., with pick-three passes and pick-five passes start at $129 and $170 respectively, while weekend passes start at $149 and day passes range from $65–$105, plus applicable fees.



View the full Ottawa Bluesfest lineup here, and stay tuned for our coverage of the festival.

