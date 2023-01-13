Catch me in the club: UOttawa Ski and Snow

Arts

FIRST FULL SEASON SINCE PANDEMIC

If you are looking for a fun activity this winter season, then the University of Ottawa’s Skiing and Snowboarding club might just be for you.

Founded in 2011, the UOttawa Ski and Snow Club’s mission is to bring students together in enjoying the thrill of the sport.

“We are really just here to have a good time and meet new people, ski and hang out,” said club executive, Matt Cottam.

This winter season, UOttawa Ski and Snow kicked off their first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic. In their full return, there has been nearly a threefold increase in student interest, and the club is running more buses than ever before.

With busses filled with both U of O and Carleton University students, the winter club strives to build a sense of community amongst university students, and sets aside the sports rivalry between the schools when hitting the slopes. From the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the club allows students to take a break from their school work, meet new people, and explore our very own winter wonderland.

The annual Snowbutter weekend is the winter sports club’s biggest event. Taking place in late January, with a two-night stay in a Mont Tremblant Village, it is definitely a weekend you won’t want to miss. With growing interest, the club is eagerly awaiting the multi-day trip.

Promoting a welcoming atmosphere geared towards enjoying skiing, snowboarding, and all that the winter weather has to offer, the club is open to all members of all levels of experience, whether you’re a seasoned skier or are just starting out.

“We are very committed to keeping an open, friendly atmosphere, no matter your ski level,” said Cottam.

For those who are interested in tackling the Tremblant hills, the club encourages all new and returning members to follow their Instagram (@uofoskiandsnow) and to sign up through the link in their bio. The details on pricing, including membership fees and lift tickets, can also be found through the same link.

For the 2022-23 year, Cottam states that the UOttawa Ski and Snow club is “looking forward to a full ski and snowboard season for the first time in a long time.”

Author Mackenzie Metson