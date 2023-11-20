Review: This Midwest Princess Should Be On Your Playlist

Arts

An Album Review of Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

On Sept. 22, Chappell Roan released her debut LP The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and I have not been able to get enough of it. The queer artist was signed on by Atlantic Records when she was 17 after uploading covers to YouTube, but recently spoke out about her negative experience with the label in an interview with Q with Tom Power. She is now 25 and thriving with Island Records, who allow her to perform the way she wants.

Chappell Roan (real name Kayleigh Amstutz) started to gain traction in the fall 2022 after releasing her single “Casual”. She has also gained traction for her song “Pink Pony Club,” which she wrote with Dan Nigro, who has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polacheck and Conan Grey.

Nearly a year later, she released her stunning The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Her album follows the story of a young girl being in the big city for the first time, and being able to make her own choices. It reflects Roan’s own life from growing up in a Christian household in Missouri to moving to Los Angeles when she was 18. Here are some of my favourite songs on the album (these were so difficult to pick – I love them all!).

“Pink Pony Club”

“Pink Pony Club” reflects Roan’s experience of leaving home and going to Los Angeles. It’s about her missing home but feeling more connected to the nightlife, and queer community in the city. My favourite lyric is “Every night’s another reason why I left it all”.

“My Kink Is Karma”

This track tells the story of the aftermath of a breakup. It’s built on being frustrated with another person and wishing them only the worst. Roan wishes for her ex to have a meltdown, to get kicked out, even going as far as to say her kink is watching them ruining their life. If you wish this for your ex, I suggest listening to this song or getting a journal for all that anger.

“Red Wine Supernova”

“Red Wine Supernova” was one of my top-listened songs this past summer, as it was released as a single earlier this year. It’s the best song to dance to because of the swoony pre-chorus and upbeat chorus. It’s an offbeat queer anthem with the funniest lyrics. Her live performance is stunning.

“Casual”

The song starts with this build of rhythm from the instruments that create this sickening feeling; like being seasick. It represents Roan’s disgust that she harbours against her casual partner as she hates their situation. She feels emotionally connected to this person but constantly gets shut down. It’s one of my favourite songs on the album because you can feel how bitter and tired she is.

Chappell Roan is a new artist who is creative and incredibly talented. Her music videos are a work of art between the costumes and makeup and her vocals are angelic and passionate. For anyone reading, you will not be disappointed when giving this one a listen.

Author Annabel Holman