Charges laid after driver sped through U of O campus

36 year-old Ottawa man faced with eight criminal charges

After speeding through the University of Ottawa campus on Wednesday afternoon on a pedestrian walk, 36-year old driver Marc Andre Fournier was detained by Ottawa Police.

The Ottawa Police have confirmed in a statement today that Fournier, an Ottawa native, is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop at a scene of accident, resisting arrest, assault, failure to provide a sample, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The statement further reads that Fournier will be in show cause court today.

This article will be updated as necessary.

