Driver who sped through U of O campus sentenced to 39 months in prison

News

Fournier was arrested last March after damaging two other vehicles before speeding down Cumberland Street and Laurier Avenue. Photo: Justin Turcotte/Fulcrum

Marc Andre Fournier was found guilty on four counts in December

The 36-year-old man who stole a van and sped through the University of Ottawa campus along pedestrian walkways last March, smashing into cars and sending students running, was sentenced to 39 months in prison last month.



Marc Andre Fournier was found guilty on counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop at a scene of an accident, failure to provide a sample, and theft of a motor vehicle.



On March 21, Fournier was arrested by Ottawa police after damaging two other vehicles before speeding down Cumberland Street and Laurier Avenue. He proceeded to drive down a pedestrian walkway on University Private, nearly hitting several students.



He is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for seven years and 20 months once he is released.



— With files from Savannah Awde and Anchal Sharma

