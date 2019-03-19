News

Former Gee-Gees equipment staff to serve eight years for sex crimes

Cameron Lyons volunteered for 18 years with the Gee-Gees. Photo: Via Facebook.

Charges include sexual assault, extortion, criminal harassment, child luring, attempting to traffic a person under 18

A former Gee-Gees equipment manager who plead guilty to a dozen criminal charges has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Cameron Lyons’ child-sex crimes, including sexual assault, extortion, criminal harassment, child luring, and attempting to traffic a person under 18, spanned a decade. One of his 14-year-old victims was a U of O student at the time of the trial, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Lyons was eventually arrested by the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) in an undercover sting at the Rideau Centre.

According to the OPS, the investigation into Lyons’ crimes began in 2015, when one of the victims came forward to the authorities and revealed online conversations where Lyons would offer modelling services to teenage girls, later asking for sexual favours in exchange for money.

The 40-year-old ex-equipment manager’s biography on the Gee-Gees website, which has since been removed, shows that he was in his 18th season with the U of O when he was charged in October 2016. Lyons was a wide receiver on the Gee-Gees football team in 1998, and won Sports Services’ first volunteer appreciation award in 2014.

Lyons was suspended from his volunteer role with the Gee-Gees upon being charged, and U of O media relations confirmed at the time that he has never been an employee of the university.

