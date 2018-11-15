Basketball squads pick up road wins vs Windsor, Western

Sports

Men’s basketball team gets some confidence back, women extend win streak

While the women’s soccer squad was winning the gold, the Gee-Gees continued their success elsewhere, with both basketball teams picking up a pair of wins on the road the weekend of Nov. 9-10.

Women extend win streak

The women’s basketball team kept its strong season going on the road versus the Windsor Lancers on Friday, Nov. 9.

The Lancers proved to be a stronger opponent than some of their others this season, giving the Garnet and Grey a run for their money, especially late in the game.

They came back from a major hole in the first half, outscored 40-16 by the Gee-Gees. They managed to cut that deficit to 24 points at the end of the third, and even outscored the Gees in the fourth, but could not complete the comeback. The final was 74-60 for the U of O.

Point guard Brooklyn McAlear-Fanus led the way for the team from out of town with a big 23-point night, while Jen Crowe had 12.

The next game on Nov.10 versus Western was a little more like their affair last week versus the Laurier Golden Hawks, where the Gees went up big quickly, outscoring the Mustangs by 20 points in the first half. They held onto that momentum all the way to the final buzzer to make it 84-47.

With the win, they improve to 4-1, still with just the single loss to the Carleton Ravens in the first week of play. That’s good enough for third place in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East division.

Men come back

Following their somewhat surprising loss to the Laurier Golden Hawks the previous week, the Gee-Gees men got back on their feet with wins at Windsor and Western.

The first game on Nov. 9 versus Windsor was again a relatively tough affair that was close throughout, especially in the first half.

Luckily for the Gee-Gees, a strong third quarter particularly from veteran Brandon Robinson, who led both teams in scoring with 15 points, was enough to vault them over the Lancers.

Once again Western proved to be a somewhat easier contest on Nov. 10, as the Gee-Gees asserted their dominance to finish 93-55.

Robinson had a strong game again with 11 points, but it was Guillaume Pepin, the U of O’s leading scorer so far this season, who topped it for them with 21. He also hit seven of nine from the free-throw line, and led the team in rebounds.

With the wins, the Gee-Gees’ men are now 3-2, tied for fourth place in the OUA East with three other teams.

Next up, both teams will host the Lakehead Thunderwolves on Nov. 16 at Montpetit Hall. The women will tip-off at 6 p.m., while the men’s game gets going at 8 p.m. Grab tickets here.