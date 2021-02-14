Gee-Gees Hall of Famer named as Ottawa BlackJacks assistant coach

Gee-Gees

Fabienne Perrin-Blizzard was the head coach of the Gee-Gees women's basketball team in 1998-99. Image: Ottawa BlackJacks/Provided

Perrin-Blizzard is currently the only woman to coach professional sports in Ottawa

Fabienne Perrin-Blizzard, a University of Ottawa Hall of Famer has entered the Canada Elite Basketball League (CEBL) as an assistant coach for the Ottawa BlackJacks. With the role, she is currently the only woman to coach professional sports in Ottawa.

“I am thankful to take my career to the next level and be a part of a club that will inspire the next generation,” Perrin-Blizzard said in a press release.

In her career at the U of O, Perrin-Blizzard was named the Most Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row during her career from 1989-1994. She then went on to fill in the role of the Gee-Gees assistant coach for the women’s basketball team from 1994-1998 and moved to head coach for the 1998-1999 season.

In fact, Perrin-Blizzard’s impact on the Gee-Gees women’s basketball team does not end there. Her daughter, Tyra Blizzard, played a huge role for the Gee-Gees women’s basketball team in the 2019-2020 season. She is now moving forward with a professional career overseas.

“My mother has been such an inspiration to myself, and to the Ottawa basketball community a whole,” Blizzard said.

“My entire life, I have watched her pour her heart and soul into every single player and team she has coached, It’s so special to see that she is being acknowledged and recognized for her outstanding coaching.”

Beyond her impact at the U of O, Perrin-Blizzard has also been an active member in the Canadian basketball scene.

She was the head coach for Ontario’s U15 and U17 provincial programs and has earned three national titles. In 2018, she was also the assistant coach of the Cadette Women’s National U15-16 team and helped the squad win silver at the FIBA Americas tournament.

In addition, Perrin-Blizzard co-founded Capital Court Academy hosted at Cairine Wilson Secondary School in Orleans. The program provides high-level basketball training to student-athletes.

“I am very excited to start working with Fabienne. She understands what it takes to build a winning team,” said BlackJacks head coach Charles Dubé-Brais in the same press release.

“She will bring something unique and a different perspective to the BlackJacks organization and will have a crucial role in the success of our team on and off the court.”