Gee-Gees swept by McGill in three sets

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coach Woods happy to see players are progressing and learning on the court

Facing the McGill Martlets at home, the University of Ottawa’s women’s volleyball team attempted to win its first game of the season on Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Gees, McGill got off to a quick start and won the first set by a score of 25 to 13. Ottawa was able to put up a better fight in the second and third sets scoring 22 points in each but still dropping both 25-22.

Avery Hughes was the top scorer on the Gees, the veteran put up 10.5 points while teammate Alana Leung had a harvest of 9.5 points.

“It was a good personal milestone for me. It’s one of my better games for sure. But I know that there’s always something more that can be done for the team,” said Leung, after the game.

Head coach Lionel Woods saw the game as a development opportunity and was proud of the progress he saw from his players.

“I’m just pumped about our kids, like we’re learning how to play really fast. Now we just got to find a way to win. We don’t have to learn how to win. We need to find a way to do it. I’m so proud of our kids tonight,” said the Gee-Gees head coach.

In the second set, the Gees showed they had character by fighting back from a six-point deficit to tie the set, however, McGill still managed to edge Ottawa in the end.

According to the team’s captain Magalie Frappier, despite the loss and not having won a game this season, the team’s chemistry is good.

“We have the best chemistry. Everyone gets along and all we want is to win. So when it comes to that, [we] can be satisfied,” said Frappier.

The Gee-Gees will be back on home court Sunday when they face the Patriotes de l’Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) at 2 p.m. UQTR is currently seventh in the RSEQ standings with a single win, they sit right above Woods’ team.